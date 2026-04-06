Anjanette Young to push for ban on no-knock warrants in Illinois

Anjanette Young, the victim of a wrongful Chicago police raid back in 2019, will join attorneys and advocates Monday as they push for a ban on no-knock warrants in Illinois.

Young has pushed for change ever since armed Chicago police officers broke through her front door and raided her apartment by mistake.

On Feb. 21, 2019, police barged in on an innocent and unclothed Young, but officers should have known they were in the wrong apartment. The suspect police were looking for, based on a tip from a confidential informant, was living in a different apartment, and was wearing a police tracking device while awaiting trial for a recent arrest.

Body camera footage of that night gained national attention.

Young will push for the bill's passage at an Illinois House committee hearing at 11 a.m. Monday.

On the Chicago level, Young has also been pushing for the passage of the Anjanette Young Ordinance, creating strict rules on how and when police raids can be executed.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has led the effort to pass the Anjanette Young Ordinance since 2021, stressing the 30-second minimum before breaking down doors, and language that would strictly prohibit police from pointing guns at children during raids.