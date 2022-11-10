Anjanette Young Ordinance to reform CPD search warrant rules hits roadblock

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A long-delayed proposal to revise Chicago Police Department search warrant policies, known as the Anjanette Young Ordinance, hit a roadblock on Thursday, as a key City Council Committee voted against the changes it sought.

The Public Safety Committee voted 10-4 against the Anjanette Young Ordinance on Thursday. While its proponents still have the option of asking the full City Council to override the Public Safety Committee's vote, even if the full City Council were to approve the ordinance, it would face a near certain veto from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who opposes it.

The Anjanette Young Ordinance, if passed, would require Chicago police officers to follow what would be a new city law governing the execution of search warrants.

"We can be better. We can do better. This is commonsense legislation that puts us on that path," Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), the ordinance's chief sponsor, told her colleagues before Thursday's vote.

Young personally urged the Public Safety Committee to approve the search warrant reforms sought in Hadden's proposal, recalling her horrific experience during that botched raid of her home.

"When they entered my home, I did not have any clothes on, and they were more focused on finding handguns and ammunition and drugs than securing the dignity of a female citizen. It was clear that my safety and dignity was not top of mind. Where was the serve and protect for me? I was handcuffed, ignored, and when I asked questions, I was told to calm down and not to shout at them," she said.

The ordinance named after Young was created about two months after a CBS 2 Investigation into how Chicago police officers wrongly raiding her home. The innocent social worker was changing her clothes when a team of officers burst into her home. She was handcuffed naked as officers swarmed her home with guns drawn.

She can be seen on police body camera video repeatedly telling officers they were in the wrong place. The CBS 2 Investigators found the suspect police were looking for, based on a tip from a confidential informant, was living in a neighboring apartment. He also was wearing a police tracking device while awaiting trial for a recent arrest.

Since then, Chicago police have adopted several changes including banning no-knock warrants, except in cases where lives are in danger. All other search warrants would have to be approved by a deputy chief or higher.

Hadden and several other progressive alderpersons want to go further by requiring other changes through city ordinances that can only be changed by City Council votes and not through CPD internal policies that can ultimately be changed by the Mayor or police superintendent.

Here are some of the changes the ordinance would require under city law:

While still banning no-knock warrants and requiring officers to knock and give residents 30 seconds to answer the door, it gives officers the authority to immediately enter a home in emergency and to prevent physical harm to a person.

A required threat assessment matrix has been added to the proposed ordinance to determine risks to residents and officers too. If the risk outweighs the benefits, the search warrant is not supposed to be executed.

The original mandate that raids only be executed between 9am and 7pm, has been removed from the revised ordinance.

The newly submitted ordinance has more child-focused training requirements for officers and a requirement to have supportive services from a social worker or mental health professional.

Officers would be prohibited from handcuffing adult caregivers in front of children, but the revised ordinance would allow it if there is an immediate threat of harm.

New to the ordinance, the Chicago Police Department would be required to give referrals for free supportive services to families with children or vulnerable adults when there is a negative warrant. A negative warrant means no arrests were made and nothing was confiscated from the home.

Supporters of the Anjanette Young Ordinance want the search warrant rules to be governed by the city's municipal code, rather than only by CPD policy, which can be changed by the superintendent or mayor on their own.

Currently there are no city laws governing how officers execute search warrants. Officers executing search warrants follow department directives, which have been changed as a result of CBS 2's years-long investigation into bad raids.

The Lightfoot administration has fought against Hadden's efforts to enact search warrant reforms as part of the city code, arguing those changes should only be made through CPD internal policy. Deputy mayor of public safety Elena Gottreich told aldermen that CPD has made several changes to search warrant policies since 2019, and making further changes through municipal law, in addition to existing CPD internal policy, would be "sticky and duplicative."

But supporters of the ordinance dismissed those concerns.

"It's not a burden, it's a responsibility, and it's a duty, and that's an honor. We're all here because we're serving our constituents, and so we have some heavy things that we carry sometimes, and traumatic things that we listen to and experience through our residents and through our community members. We're looking to reduce harm, we're looking to improve professionalism, and we're looking to protect our constituents," Hadden said.

It's unclear what the next step is for supporters of the Anjanette Young Ordinance after it failed to pass the Public Safety Committee.