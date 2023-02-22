Anjanette Young announces endorsement of Brandon Johnson in mayoral race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four years to the day after a wrong raid on her home by Chicago Police, Anjanette Young is weighing in on the Chicago mayoral race.

The CBS 2 Investigators broke Young's story, which created waves across the city.

The innocent social worker was changing her clothes when a team of officers burst into her home. She was handcuffed naked as officers swarmed her home with guns drawn. She can be seen on police body camera video repeatedly telling officers they were in the wrong place.\

The CBS 2 Investigators found that officers could have and should have known they were in the wrong apartment. The suspect police were looking for, based on a tip from a confidential informant, was living in a neighboring apartment. He also was wearing a police tracking device while awaiting trial for a recent arrest.

Unsatisfied by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's promise of police accountability, Young is calling for new leadership at City Hall – endorsing Brandon Johnson.

"We need someone who is not afraid to make changes to the Police Department; someone who looks like me and understands the needs of our community," Young said with Johnson at her side in front of City Hall Tuesday.

Young said although she got a financial settlement from the city, she is still fighting for justice for other wrongly-raided families.

Johnson vowed to pass the Anjanette Young Ordinance that would reform the way police conduct search warrants.