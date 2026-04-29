Angel Reese back in Chicago to face Sky for first time since being traded to Atlanta Dream

After getting her "dream" trade to Atlanta earlier this month, Angel Reese is back in Sky-town.

Apparently, there are no hard feelings from the inevitable split with the team that drafted the WNBA superstar just two years ago.

Reese is all smiles as she returns to Chicago to face her former team, the Sky, in preseason action on Wednesday night.

"I'm happy, I'm grateful for my time here in Chicago. I experienced a lot of great things, but I'm just happy to start this new journey. Be able to be with the Dream here. It feels awkward to be in a different locker room when I'm so used to being in the other locker room, but I'm really grateful, I'm thankful, and I'm looking forward to this new start."

It was just three weeks ago that the sky traded Reese to the Dream for a pair of first-round picks after a tumultuous second year for her in Chicago that included injuries and a suspension.

When asked why it didn't work in Chicago, she said it was just best to move on.

"I think it was helpful for both of us. I'm grateful for Chicago for putting me in a situation where I can come somewhere that I really wanted and people that really wanted me. So, I'm grateful to turn the page, no love lost, and I am just really grateful and happy to be here," she said.

Reese said she still loves Chicago, still has a house here, and even a basketball court named after her on the city's South Side, but again said she's happy to turn the page.