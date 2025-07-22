Watch CBS News
Amtrak celebrates Chicago Union Station 100th anniversary

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Amtrak and Illinois officials are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Chicago's Union Station Tuesday.

The transit hub was dubbed "America's finest railroad terminal" back in 1925 and Monday afternoon Amtrak will unveil a new art exhibition to mark its centennial.

They will also look ahead to the station's future. In the past few years, Union Station has seen $70 million in renovations and upgrades.

Union Station was designed by famed architect Daniel Burnham. It took 10 years to build and cost $75 million at the time, which is equivalent to about $1 billion in today's dollars. It is the third-busiest station in the entire country, the fourth-busiest owned by Amtrak.

The station moves more than 3 million Amtrak passengers and 35 million Metra riders each year. 

