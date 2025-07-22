Amtrak celebrates Chicago Union Station 100th anniversary

Amtrak and Illinois officials are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Chicago's Union Station Tuesday.

The transit hub was dubbed "America's finest railroad terminal" back in 1925 and Monday afternoon Amtrak will unveil a new art exhibition to mark its centennial.

They will also look ahead to the station's future. In the past few years, Union Station has seen $70 million in renovations and upgrades.

Union Station was designed by famed architect Daniel Burnham. It took 10 years to build and cost $75 million at the time, which is equivalent to about $1 billion in today's dollars. It is the third-busiest station in the entire country, the fourth-busiest owned by Amtrak.

The station moves more than 3 million Amtrak passengers and 35 million Metra riders each year.