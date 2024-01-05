Amtrak cancels more than a dozen trains into and out of Chicago ahead of winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak has preemptively canceled several trains out of Chicago ahead of a winter storm coming next week.

The rail agency said it is canceling a total of 18 trains between Sunday and Tuesday:

Empire Builder Service (between Chicago and Portland/Seattle):

Train 8/28 (Jan. 9)

Train 7/27 (Jan. 7)

(Note that the Empire Builder changes numbers along its route – cars separate at Spokane to go to Seattle and Portland, and combine in Spokane to head back to Chicago.)

Missouri River Runner (between St. Louis and Kansas City)

Train 316 (Jan. 8)

Train 319 (Jan. 8) between Chicago and St Louis

Train 311 (Jan. 9)

Train 318 (Jan. 9) between St. Louis and Chicago

Hiawatha Service (between Milwaukee and Chicago)



Trains 330, 331, 334, 335, 338, 339 (Jan. 9)

Lincoln Service (between Chicago and Kansas City)



Trains 300 & 305 (Jan. 9)

Wolverine Service (between Chicago and Pontiac, Mich.)



Trains 352 & 353 (Jan. 9)

Illinois Zephyr (between Chicago and Quincy, Ill.)

Trains 380 & 381 (Jan. 9)

A cold rain mixed with snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday, but as temperatures drop to near or below freezing by late Tuesday, we expect this to transition to a heavier wet snow. Accumulations are likely, but exact accumulations and impacts will depend on the track of this winter storm. The track and impacts will become clearer over the weekend.