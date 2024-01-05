Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers expected overnight into Saturday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers will increase late in the evening and be with us through Saturday morning.

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, but mainly for areas south of Chicago. Some slick spots will be possible in these areas for those with travel plans early Saturday, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

Temperatures will warm above freezing by mid-morning, so expect a light rain/snow mix through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Lingering flurries or sprinkles are expected for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will feature highs in the upper 30s, with a chance of rain late in the day. That moisture is associated with a stronger system that will impact the area from Monday night through Wednesday morning. 

A cold rain mixed with snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday, but as temperatures drop to near or below freezing by late Tuesday, we expect this to transition to a heavier wet snow. Accumulations are likely, but exact accumulations and impacts will depend on the track of this winter storm. The track and impacts will become clearer over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Snow showers are likely late this evening and overnight. Low 31.

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers likely, then a chance for light snow/rain & flurries in the afternoon. High 36.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 37.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 2:55 PM CST

