Man convicted of killing two men in Chinatown robbery in 2020

A Cook County jury on Friday convicted a Chicago man of killing two men during an armed robbery in Chinatown in 2020.

The brutal murders of Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhing Xiong, 38, rocked the community just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

On Friday, jurors found Alvin Thomas, 25, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, following less than two hours of deliberation, after a trial that began Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Xiong's wife, who was with him at the time of the shooting, testified at Thomas' trial.

Thomas was accused of killing Bian and Xiong during a robbery attempt in a parking lot at Tan Court and Wells Street at 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2020.

Police said the victims were with Xiong's wife when Thomas tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Thomas shot and killed one of the men as they got out of the car they were in. Thomas then struggled with Bian for the gun, and witnesses heard several shots. Xiong's wife hid underneath a nearby car during the shooting.

Thomas ran away, but police followed his bloody footprints for a few blocks and arrested him about 15 minutes after the shooting, armed and wearing bloody sneakers.

Xiong's widow said the family appreciates the jurors, prosecutors, and the judge, after Thomas was found guilty.

"Five years, nine months; finally I wait to today, and it's come. I believe in God. God saw everything. Truth is truth," Hong Li Yang said.

At the time of the shooting, Thomas was on probation for two other robbery convictions. He now faces up to life in prison.