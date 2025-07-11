Woman charged with stabbing man on CTA Brown Line platform in downtown Chicago

A woman has been charged with stabbing a man in a "savage and random attack" on a CTA Brown Line platform on Saturday in the River North neighborhood.

Althea Knight, 65, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Police and prosecutors said she came up behind a man after he got off the Brown Line at the Chicago Avenue station around 9:30 p.m., and repeatedly stabbed him in the back before running away.

Police found Knight a short time later on board a train, and took her into custody. They found two knives in her waistband.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his back and shoulder.

At Knight's first court appearance on Monday, a judge ordered her held at Cook County Jail while she awaits trial, calling the stabbing a "savage and random attack," according to court records.

The judge also granted a motion to have Knight undergo a mental health evaluation.

Knight is due back in court on Monday in Skokie.