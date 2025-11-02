Alsip man charged with fleeing, hitting Chicago police officer with car in Chatham

A man faces multiple charges after Chicago police said he hit an officer with a car while fleeing the Chatham neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

William Warrior, 29, from Alsip, Illinois, was charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, and aggravated fleeing from police. He was also charged with five misdemeanors, including failing to give information and render aid to an injured officer, operating an uninsured vehicle, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving on a revoked license, and speeding 35+ miles per hour over the speed limit.

Police said Warrior was identified as the suspect who allegedly hit a marked CPD vehicle and a Chicago Police Officer in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said officers arrived at the area for a report of a person with a gun and found Warrior entering a Chevy Impala before the incident.

He was arrested in the 4100 block of South Indiana Avenue.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but is said to be in good condition.

Warrior is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.