Chicago man sentenced to 65 years in prison for execution-style murder of 71-year-old in Chinatown

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the execution-style murder of a senior citizen in Chinatown in 2021.

Alphonso Joyner, 27, was convicted in October in the shooting death of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse. Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson on Friday sentenced him to 65 years in prison. He'll be given credit for the more than four years he's already spent in custody.

Prosecutors have said Tse was taking his regular afternoon walk and on the way to buy a newspaper on Dec. 7, 2021, near 23rd Place and Princeton Avenue, when Joyner drove up, fired seven, paused, drove up closer to Tse, and shot him six more times.

Joyner then pulled into oncoming traffic, got out of his car, walked up to Tse as he was lying on the ground, shot him eight more times in rapid succession, and the fired one more shot before calmly getting back into his car and fleeing the scene.

Police arrested Joyner an hour later on the Kennedy Expressway driving the same vehicle he used in the attack. Officers recovered a loaded ghost gun – made from random mixed parts with no serial number – and an extended magazine.

Prosecutors have said they don't know the motive for the shooting, calling it a senseless and random act of violence.