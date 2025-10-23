Chicago man convicted in execution-style murder of 71-year-old in Chinatown in 2021

A Cook County jury has convicted a man in the 2021 execution-style murder of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in the Chinatown neighborhood in Chicago.

Alphonso Joyner, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a trial that began last week, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Tse was walking to buy a newspaper on his regular afternoon walk on Dec. 7, 2021, when Joyner drove up to him near 23rd Place and Princeton Avenue, fired seven shots from his car, then drove closer and fired several more times.

Joyner then pulled his car into oncoming traffic, got out of the vehicle, walked up to Tse, and fired eight more shots as Tse was lying on the ground. Joyner then fired one final shot before he calmly walked back to his car and drove off, according to prosecutors. In all, he fired a total of 26 times at Tse.

Police arrested Joyner an hour later on the Kennedy Expressway with a loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine inside his car.

Prosecutors said they didn't have a motive for the shooting, calling it a random act of violence.

"This senseless act of violence robbed Woom Sing Tse's family of a beloved and doting grandfather, and it traumatized the entire Chinatown community. While today's guilty verdict cannot erase the pain and grief of Tse's loved ones, we hope this outcome provides some comfort in knowing that justice has been served," Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said in a statement.

Joyner faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on Nov. 19 for post-trial motions.

Note: the video above is from a previous report.