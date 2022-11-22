Watch CBS News
As the holidays approach, Dr. Allison Arwady says it's a great time to get a COVID booster

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's top doctor says as people get together this week, it's not too late to protect yourself.

"About 70% of Chicagoans have gotten their booster from a pharmacist. I didn't even feel it. How about that?"

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health got the COVID-19 booster. She was at a CVS in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Doctor Arwady encouraged everyone to get boosted to protect themselves and their family against COVID. She noted all the numbers are down, thanks to the vaccine.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

