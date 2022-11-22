As the holidays approach, Dr. Allison Arwady says it's a great time to get a COVID booster
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's top doctor says as people get together this week, it's not too late to protect yourself.
"About 70% of Chicagoans have gotten their booster from a pharmacist. I didn't even feel it. How about that?"
Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health got the COVID-19 booster. She was at a CVS in the West Lawn neighborhood.
Doctor Arwady encouraged everyone to get boosted to protect themselves and their family against COVID. She noted all the numbers are down, thanks to the vaccine.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.