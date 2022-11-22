As the holidays approach, Dr. Allison Arwady says it's a great time to get a COVID booster

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's top doctor says as people get together this week, it's not too late to protect yourself.

"About 70% of Chicagoans have gotten their booster from a pharmacist. I didn't even feel it. How about that?"

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health got the COVID-19 booster. She was at a CVS in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Doctor Arwady encouraged everyone to get boosted to protect themselves and their family against COVID. She noted all the numbers are down, thanks to the vaccine.

HAPPENING NOW: The Chicago Department of Public Health joins CVS and community partners to encourage the public to get their flu vaccine and the new COVID-19 bivalent booster. https://t.co/3QBLXAOQ8o — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) November 22, 2022