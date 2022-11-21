Ald. Raymond Lopez drops out of mayoral race, seeking third term on city council
CHICAGO (CBS)— Ald. Raymond Lopez announced Monday he is dropping out of the 2023 mayoral election and will be seeking a third term as 15th Ward alderman.
"After spending months traveling the city and collecting nearly 26,000 signatures for my mayoral
bid, I have decided against running for mayor," Lopez said in a written release.
Lopez has been one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's most vocal critics.
"Today I announce my intention to seek a third term as Alderman of the 15th Ward," Lopez said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.