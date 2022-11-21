Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office.

The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot.

Petitions must be filed by November 28.

The election is February 28.