Businessman Willie Wilson enters 2022 mayoral race, Mayor Lori Lightfoot to "gear up ahead of a reelection announcement"

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Weeks after giving away $1.2 million in free gas in Chicago and the suburbs, businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson has entered the race for mayor, challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot after endorsing her four years ago.

Backed by several Chicago ministers, Wilson announced his latest bid for mayor Monday morning at his downtown riverfront penthouse.

Dr. Whilliam Foster Jr., senior pastor of Providence Baptist Church, said people are tired of violent crime in Chicago under Lightfoot's leadership, and believe Wilson "is the answer."

"We're tired of our people perishing, and we have a leader here today who is second to none, who is capable of leading this city to higher heights," he said.

Pastor Stephen Thurston said "We are looking for a miracle."

"A miracle that God has put in the light of Dr. Wilson, and we are here not to stand by ourselves, but with many clergy that are giving Dr. Wilson all of our commitment, and we are ready to say that Dr. Willie Wilson will be the next mayor of the city of Chicago," he added.

It's Wilson's third time running for mayor. He also ran in 2015 and 2019, getting about 11% of the vote each time. He's also had unsuccessful runs for U.S. Senate and President. He has never won elected office.

His announcement comes the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign announced three new hires as they "gear up ahead of a reelection announcement."

"Mayor Lightfoot led our city through an unprecedented pandemic, all while taking critical steps to build a Chicago that is equitable and inclusive for every person, in every neighborhood. We need a leader who will keep us moving forward toward a post-COVID Chicago that lowers crime, brings new jobs and opportunities to the city, and gives Chicagoans a leg up," said Lightfoot campaign spokeswoman Madison Olinger.

Wilson will become the third candidate to announce plans to run against Lightfoot in 2023.

Wilson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have a complicated political history. After finishing fourth in the February 2019 mayoral election, Wilson endorsed Lightfoot, helping her cruise to an easy runoff victory over Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, winning every ward of the city.

But the two have often clashed since then.

Wilson made headlines last month when he sponsored two gas giveaways throughout the city and suburbs, giving away a total of $1.2 million in free gas, prompting speculation he was preparing another bid for mayor.

Following Wilson's second gas giveaway, Lightfoot announced a $12.5 million plan to give away gas cards and transit cards to Chicago residents.

While Lightfoot has denied her plan was inspired by Wilson's gas giveaways, she also offered a veiled criticism of Wilson's giveaways, saying "you're not going to have to get up at 4 o'clock in the morning, you're not going to have to sit in a long line," as people did for Wilson's giveaways.

Still, Lightfoot's plan has been met with skepticism from aldermen, some of whom also have raised concerns it is a reaction to Wilson's gas giveaways, along with criticism that it would mainly benefit oil companies without providing significant relief to Chicago drivers. A key City Council committee last week did not vote on her plan as had been expected, a likely signal Lightfoot does not yet have the votes to pass it.

In 2020, Lightfoot criticized Wilson over his effort to provide protective masks in the early days of the pandemic, accusing Wilson of demanding $1 million in cash upfront from the city in order to buy masks from him.

Wilson said the mayor misunderstood. He denied asking for the money in cash, and said a payment was needed before China would ship the goods.

Ald. Raymond Lopez announced a run for mayor last week, and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara announced plans to run for mayor last November.

Other potential candidates include Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, Chicago Teachers Union vice president Stacy Davis Gates, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, and community activist Ja'Mal Green. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Arne Duncan announced last month he won't be running for mayor, following months of speculation.

Election Day in the city's municipal elections is Feb. 28, 2023. If there's a runoff, it would be on April 4, 2023.