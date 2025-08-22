Ald. Emma Mitts calls on public's help to cover funeral expenses for victims of West Side fire

Ald. Mitts appeal public for donations to cover funeral cost for Austin fire victims

Funeral services are scheduled for this weekend for the four people killed, including a child, in an apartment fire on the city's West Side back in June.

The fire happened on June 26 in the 5200 block of West North Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

On Friday, Ald. Emma Mitts (37th Ward) and other local leaders appealed to the public for donations to help with funeral costs.

"When there's no hope, we want to put help there, and that's what we're looking to do, to help this family," Mitts said.

Four people died in this apartment building fire in June—including a pregnant woman, her sister, and her son, as well as a local newspaper editor.

Prosecutors said a man started the fire to get back at his ex-girlfriend.

He is now facing murder and arson charges.