Pregnant mother, son die in Chicago fire on West Side; woman still unaccounted for, arson investigation continues

A pregnant mother and her son were among three people who died in an apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side early Thursday morning.

A family member told CBS News Chicago that two of the victims were a 32-year-old mother and her 5-year-old son. The family member said the 32-year-old woman was three months pregnant. A 76-year-old man also died in the fire.

One woman remains unaccounted for. Family told CBS News Chicago that the woman is the 28-year-old sister of the mother who died in the fire.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of West North Avenue and was quickly upgraded to a 2-11 alarm. The blaze was eventually upgraded to a 3-11 alarm, calling approximately 140 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters used at least eight ladders to bring residents to safety from the flames. At least five people were pulled from the burning building's windows, and others escaped by the stairs or jumped from the building.

The fire is considered suspicious and an arson investigation continues at the building on Friday morning. Crews were seen searching the third floor of the building.

Evidence collected at the scene with the assistance of agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been turned over to Chicago police detectives for a criminal investigation.

A bullet was seen on the sidewalk outside the apartment building.

More than two dozen people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.