Seeking to crack down on illegal street takeovers, Chicago alderman looks to San Antonio for possible solution

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illegal street takeovers have been a problem across Chicago for years, but it's not a dangerous issue that's unique to the city.

Police departments in other major cities are cracking down on the issue, raising the question if the same methods could work in Chicago.

Lower Wacker is a hotspot for illegal street takeovers. It's why the city installed speed bumps to try to stop them, and additional preventive action could be taken soon.

During the street takeovers, large crowds gather in the street as drivers drift and spin donuts in major intersections or empty parking lots, sometimes setting off fireworks or lighting rings of fire in the street.

"Many cars spinning around like crazy out here in the intersection," said Ken Jones, who witnessed one such takeover in Feburary.

Often, street takeovers or car stunt meetups turn violent or even deadly; leaving people shot, police officers injured while trying to break them up, and police cruisers sometimes damaged in the process.

"To send police officers into that chaotic environment to try and break it up is a highly dangerous thing," said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who chairs the City Council Public Safety Committee. "The key is to stop it before it gets to that critical mass. Once you have 500 people, and they've taken over Lower Wacker Drive, it's over. They're going to do it until they're done doing it."

The San Antonio Police Department has taken special measures to prevent such street takeovers – operations where police utilize surveillance and their helicopter to crack down on the problem or even prevent a takeover before it starts.

"SAPD is aware that we have occasional incidents with street racers or individuals who perform with their cars by doing donuts, burn-outs, or other displays of speed and acceleration. Typically these are isolated incidents and we ask the public to call the police and report these activities so we can respond. On the rare occasion that large numbers of car club members plan "street takeover" events we monitor these through our Fusion Center and respond accordingly. "Take Over" events are typically organized on social media and encourage the drivers ("swingers" or "drifters") to perform these displays of speed and acceleration. We utilize all resources, including helicopters to coordinate a response and keep the public safe," an SAPD spokesperson said in an email.

Could something similar could work in Chicago? Hopkins has scheduled a hearing for next month to discuss ways the city could step up efforts to crack down on street takeovers.

In 2022, the City Council passed an ordinance to increase penalties for illegal street takeovers. Anyone who participates in illegal street racing or drifting on any Chicago street could be fined anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, and cars involved can be impounded.

Hopkins supported the ordinance, but said more needs to be done, and the measures taken in other cities could be a start – using city surveillance and CPD's helicopters.

"San Antonio has really led the way in using aerial surveillance technology to prevent these activities," Hopkins said. "So we have to find alternative ways to prevent these from happening and to crack down on the people that continue go do it."

Chicago Police declined to comment on this story, but Hopkins said they're on board with a San Antonio-style approach.