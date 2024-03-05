Neighbors, alderman appalled by street takeover on Chicago thoroughfare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square was subjected to a wild street takeover this past weekend, with people blocking busy streets.

This latest incident has left neighbors and city leaders fuming.

Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square always stays busy. But late at night Sunday into Monday when the bars closed, a group decided to turn the thoroughfare into their own dance floor – blocking traffic and being rowdy.

Yet even when Chicago Police arrived, the street party did not stop.

The center of the action was the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – from the intersection with east-west Fullerton Avenue northwest to the intersection with north-south Sacramento Avenue.

Loud music blared from vehicles, while in the middle of the road, mostly women – but also some men – danced.

Chicago Police were quick to the scene. Yet despite lights and sirens going, the group did not disperse.

Instead, some kept on gyrating while officers tried clearing the crowd that was blocking traffic.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said the conduct of the crowd was "disrespectful," adding that he and the Shakespeare (14th) District police commanders are already working on a new tactical plan to make sure the Milwaukee Avenue entertainment district in Logan Square stays popular – yet orderly.

Chicago Police told CBS 2 that officers did not cite or arrest anyone in the crowd. The alderman said some might call what happened harmless fun and consider it typical behavior at bar closing time – yet La Spata added that the rowdy actions, if not curbed, could turn into something nefarious.

It is not clear how long the crowd blocked traffic. Yet with spring and warmer days ahead, the alderman said they must get ahead of the problem now.