Far Southwest Side Chicago neighbors appalled by street takeover involving ring of fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers set fire to a street in Beverly as they drifted and did donuts in the street this past weekend.

Concerned neighbors said organizers of the street takeover even managed to hold off police for a while.

"Squealing tires and roaring engines," said Ken Jones.

The sounds woke Jones from a sound sleep. Home surveillance camera captured just some of it.

But it was the sight some people standing in the middle of as ring of fire as the cars spun around its circumference that caught Jones - and just every neighbor living off 103rd Street and California Avenue in Beverly – off guard.

"Many cars spinning around like crazy out here in the intersection, and it was lots of lots of people out here watching it too," said Jones. "Just a crazy situation."

More than 100 people with cars took over the intersection on Saturday night. Tire marks were still visible days later. They also set a ring of fire around the spinning car.

"But then when I saw the fire?" a woman said who lives nearby said. "I was like: 'Oh my gosh, what are they doing? Are they going to burn things down?'"

The crew managed to keep police from getting to their illegal street tactics. They even forced Chicago Transit Authority buses to park.

"You're just literally stuck, because there's nowhere for them to go," the woman said. "The bus can't go around and go a different route."

Neighbors said the street takeover crew was not even fazed when police did arrive.

"They didn't even flinch. They were still going round and round when Evergreen Park police were here," said the woman. "CPD started coming, and then they just all took off."

Video showed the cars speeding off the moment Chicago Police got on the scene. Participants drove on sidewalks and lawns trying to avoid getting caught.

"Where all the people came from, I can't understand," said Jones.

The street takeovers, or car stunt meetups, remain an ongoing problem across the city and suburbs. They mostly occur in open lots or along Lower Wacker Drive.

Yet Beverly residents felt the concern over the weekend.

"Upsetting," said Jones, "the kind of upsetting that has adrenaline running in you, and you know, you're ready to defend yourself if you have to."

The crowd popped up quickly and dispersed just as fast. Now, they are hoping the crew won't return.

Chicago Police said they did not arrest anyone in the takeover.