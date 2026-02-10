AI is taking a large role in health care for doctors and patients alike at UChicago Medicine, Northwestern

Every day, more than 40 million people ask ChatGPT health-related questions, according to its creator OpenAI. But it's not just patients using this new technology; there are programs designed for doctors too.

OpenAI has just launched a new platform called ChatGPT Health, where you can upload your medical records – including lab results or notes from your last doctor's visit – and ask the chatbot question.

ChatGPT Health does not diagnose or treat you, but OpenAI says it can help prepare you for your doctor's visits, navigate health information, analyze test results and connect you to wellness apps.

Dr. David Liebowitz, co-director of Northwestern Medicine's Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine, joined CBS News Chicago to talk about ChatGPT Health's pros and cons, and whether it's accurate and trustworthy.

He also discussed Microsoft's recently launched AI tool that claims it will be able to diagnose patients four times more accurately than human doctors, and the use of Open Evidence – a program often described as a physician's "co-pilot" – in genera and at Northwestern in particular.

Then UChicago Medicine's Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Sachin Shah speaks to us about how AI plays a role in mitigating physician burnout.

According to the American Medical Association, two out of three doctors said they used AI in 2024. At UChicago Medicine, doctors use an AI called Ambient, a note-taking tool that records patient visits and then writes detailed notes for the doctors. UChicago said their clinician burnout dropped from about 52% to 39% after just 30 days of use.

In fact, nationwide burnout rates dropped 30% for doctors using this type of AI, according to the JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Shah discussed how and why UChicago Medicine rolled out Ambient, how it helps clinicians, how the program handles consent in a two-party consent state and navigating privacy concerns for patients.

He also spoke to us about how he anticipates AI can be used to help analyze records and large amounts of medical information, and how it can be used as a resource for patients as well