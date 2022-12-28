Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, sister of CPD officer charged in Capitol riot, in court for her role in Jan. 6 attack

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, sister of CPD officer charged in Capitol riot, in court for her role in Jan. 6

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sister of a Chicago police officer charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared in court.

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges. The FBI said she was with her brother Karol inside the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday, a motion was filed requesting a speedy trial and another motion would get rid of what's described as some unnecessary evidence.

As for her brother, Karol Chwiesiuk has pleaded "not guilty" and is now on no-pay status with the Chicago Police Department.

Federal authorities say surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol shows Karol Chwiesiuk and Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Attorney's Office