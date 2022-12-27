Watch CBS News
Sister of Chicago police officer charged in Capitol riot to appear in court

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The sister of a Chicago police officer who was charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be in court on Tuesday.

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges.

The FBI released a photo of her alongside her brother Karol inside the Capitol Building.

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk and Karol Chwiesiuk
Federal authorities say surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol shows Karol Chwiesiuk and Agnieszka Chwiesiuk inside the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. Attorney's Office

He was arrested last  year, has pleaded not guilty and is on no-pay status with the Chicago Police Department.

Court records show investigators were also able to recover photos from Agnieszka's cell phone putting her inside the building during the riots.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:15 PM

