Sister of Chicago police officer charged in Capitol riot to appear in court
CHICAGO (CBS) – The sister of a Chicago police officer who was charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be in court on Tuesday.
Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges.
The FBI released a photo of her alongside her brother Karol inside the Capitol Building.
He was arrested last year, has pleaded not guilty and is on no-pay status with the Chicago Police Department.
Court records show investigators were also able to recover photos from Agnieszka's cell phone putting her inside the building during the riots.
