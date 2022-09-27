Watch CBS News
Local News

Advocates, lawmakers pushing for fairness in Social Equity cannabis program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Advocates, lawmakers pushing for fairness in Social Equity cannabis program
Advocates, lawmakers pushing for fairness in Social Equity cannabis program 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocates and state lawmakers are pushing for more fairness in the cannabis industry.

They gathered Tuesday in the West Loop to call on state leaders and regulators to do more to help business owners that are part of the Social Equity Cannabis License Program.

The activists said they want to see more loans and grants distributed and more leniency for people who need more time to open their businesses.

They also wants producers to be able to grow more cannabis. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.