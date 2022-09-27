Advocates, lawmakers pushing for fairness in Social Equity cannabis program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocates and state lawmakers are pushing for more fairness in the cannabis industry.
They gathered Tuesday in the West Loop to call on state leaders and regulators to do more to help business owners that are part of the Social Equity Cannabis License Program.
The activists said they want to see more loans and grants distributed and more leniency for people who need more time to open their businesses.
They also wants producers to be able to grow more cannabis.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.