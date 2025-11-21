Advocates addressing treatment inside Broadview ICE facility

Immigrant advocates are shining new light on what's happening inside the Broadview ICE facility and addressing the federal decision stopping the release of hundreds of detainees.

Local leaders and immigration advocates will address the claims during a 9:30 a.m. press conference. Advocacy groups will then speak in The Loop at 11 a.m. to address the federal appeals court decision that leaves families in limbo.

On Thursday, an appeals court ordered a stay on the release of hundreds of people detained in the federal Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

The court says it needs more time to review whether many of the arrests violated a consent decree. An in-person hearing is set for next month.

This means families who expected loved ones to come home will now wait even longer.

This also comes amid new allegations about conditions and the use of force at the facility in Broadview.

Protesters detained in October tell us they were zip-tied in filthy cells for hours with no explanation.

Commissioners say they've heard similar stories from people who have been detained.