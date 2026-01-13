Adam Beckerink, charged with murder of estranged wife Caitlin Tracey, to appear in court after extradition to Chicago

Adam Beckerink, the man charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey, was set to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday after being extradited to Chicago.

In October 2025, a Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant for Beckerink, charging him with one count of first-degree murder in his wife's death. Tracey died in a South Loop condo building in 2024.

Sources told CBS News Chicago last week that after completing a sentence in Michigan for domestic violence charges, Beckerink would be extradited back to Chicago. On Tuesday, Chicago police issued a news release announcing that he had indeed been extradited as planned.

Beckerink is accused of killing Tracey on Oct. 25, 2024, by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue," the South Loop condo building where he lives, according to the charges against him.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building two days later, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection to her death.

In October 2025, Beckerink pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges in connection to two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo, Michigan, as well as one count of contempt for violating his bond, and was sentenced to 93 days in jail.

Beckerink was set to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.