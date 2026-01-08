Adam Beckerink, charged in murder of estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey, to be extradited to Chicago next week

Adam Beckerink, the man charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, Caitlin Tracey, at his South Loop condo building in 2024, is expected to be extradited from Michigan back to Illinois next week.

In October, a Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant for Beckerink, charging him with one count of first-degree murder in his wife's death.

Sources told CBS News Chicago on Thursday that, after completing a sentence in Michigan for domestic violence charges, Beckerink will be extradited back to Chicago early next week.

Beckerink is accused of killing Tracey on Oct. 25, 2024, by "throwing her over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell of 1201 South Prairie Avenue," the South Loop condo building where he lives, according to the charges against him.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building two days later, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

Beckerink had called police the day before to report her missing, according to court records. He was held for questioning for two days, but released without charges in connection to her death.

In October 2025, Beckerink pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges in connection to two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo, Michigan, as well as one count of contempt for violating his bond, and was sentenced to 93 days in jail.

According to Berrien County Jail records, Beckerink remained in custody as of Thursday, following an expected release date of Jan. 3. Records showed he was being held on a fugitive detainer from Cook County.