Husband of woman found dead in Chicago condo building to appear in court in Michigan

Hearing in Michigan for husband of woman found dead in South Loop condo building

A Chicago man suspected in the death of his estranged wife was due to appear in court in Michigan on Tuesday.

The body of Caitlin Tracey was found last October at the bottom of a stairwell in Adam Beckerink's condo building in the South Loop.

A tenant found Tracey's severed foot in a stairwell in the condo building on Oct. 27, and police later found her body at the bottom of the stairs.

She was found dead just a few days before Beckerink was scheduled to face trial on domestic battery charges for two incidents at Tracey's home in New Buffalo last year.

At a hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors are expected to ask the court to admit police body camera video of Tracey telling police about Beckerink's physical abuse, because she is not alive to testify.

Following Tracey's death, her husband and her parents spent more than two weeks in a custody battle over her remains, before a judge in Michigan allowed her parents to take custody of her body for a funeral and burial.

No one has been charged in Tracey's death.

In March, Beckerink was arrested on a warrant from Michigan, charged with aggravated assault in Berrien County stemming from incidents at Tracey's home last year.