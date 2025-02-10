Watch CBS News
Sunny Monday ahead in Chicago with multiple snow chances this week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Busy week ahead in the weather department with a forecast the kids will love multiple snow chances.

Sunny skies to start off the new school and work week. Clouds late in the day with highs in the middle 30s. A few flurries/snow showers are possible late tonight into early Tuesday, and minor accumulations are expected. Colder tomorrow in the middle 20s with chilly breezes.

CBS News Chicago

Our next winter storm approaches Chicago on Wednesday. Widespread accumulating snow is expected in the late morning and lasting through overnight into early Thursday morning. Several inches of snow are possible—enough to bring out the shovels and snow blowers! Expect difficult travel on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with lingering impacts into early Thursday. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures crash once the system departs. Very cold Thursday night, with lows in the single digits.

CBS News Chicago

Another potential winter storm system is possible for the weekend, set to arrive late Friday into Saturday. This system is still very far out but accumulating snow is possible with travel impacts. Stay tuned!

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Clouds increase, and it is not as cold, with a high of 33.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold. High of 21.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Patchy light morning snow, breezy and colder. A low of 26.

CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

