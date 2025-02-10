Sunny Monday ahead in Chicago with multiple snow chances this week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Busy week ahead in the weather department with a forecast the kids will love multiple snow chances.

Sunny skies to start off the new school and work week. Clouds late in the day with highs in the middle 30s. A few flurries/snow showers are possible late tonight into early Tuesday, and minor accumulations are expected. Colder tomorrow in the middle 20s with chilly breezes.

Our next winter storm approaches Chicago on Wednesday. Widespread accumulating snow is expected in the late morning and lasting through overnight into early Thursday morning. Several inches of snow are possible—enough to bring out the shovels and snow blowers! Expect difficult travel on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with lingering impacts into early Thursday.

Temperatures crash once the system departs. Very cold Thursday night, with lows in the single digits.

Another potential winter storm system is possible for the weekend, set to arrive late Friday into Saturday. This system is still very far out but accumulating snow is possible with travel impacts. Stay tuned!

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Clouds increase, and it is not as cold, with a high of 33.

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold. High of 21.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Patchy light morning snow, breezy and colder. A low of 26.

