Man charged with murder of 9-year-old at Franklin Park birthday party

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 37-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a boy at a suburban Franklin Park birthday party last Saturday.

Javier Murillo, of Melrose Park, fired the gun that struck and killed Ulysses Campos, 9, in the 2800 block of Elder Lane, according to Franklin Park police.

Campos was just two weeks shy of turning ten years old and was at the party on Saturday to celebrate his grandmother's birthday.

The shooting happened in an alley. The Campos family said Ulysses was playing with his cousins when shots rang out, and he was hit in the chest.

Ulysses' uncle, Otilio, described the shooting as "not targeted" and "just a random act of violence."

Police said they found the suspect's car in Leyden Township.

Franklin Park police said they received assistance in the investigation from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.