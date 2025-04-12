Watch CBS News
95-year-old Bulls fan attends her first game during Fan Appreciation Night at United Center

A lifelong Chicago Bulls fan attended her first game for the team during Friday's Fan Appreciation Night at the United Center.

Ida Polcyn, 95, a native Chicagoan, cheered on the team as they won their final regular season home game against the Wizards 119 to 89.

Ida Polcyn, 95, sporting her new jersey gifted to her by the team. Chicago Bulls

A spokesperson for the team says her experience was nothing more but legendary.

Polcyn toured the Bulls offices, received a custom jersey signed by most of the team during warmups, greeted players, including Coby White, during their walk-ins, and sat courtside pregame.

Players, broadcasters, and executives also thanked her for her longstanding fandom.

The star treatment didn't end there. She was featured during the pregame show on CHSN and was interviewed by Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, and visited by Benny The Bull.

