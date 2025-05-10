83-year-old man dies after being found injured near sidewalk in Greater Grand Crossing

A death investigation is underway after an 83-year-old man was found injured on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 70th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call at the location and found the man near the sidewalk with injuries to the head and face area.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.