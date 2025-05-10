Watch CBS News
Local News

83-year-old man dies after being found injured near sidewalk in Greater Grand Crossing

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A death investigation is underway after an 83-year-old man was found injured on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West 70th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call at the location and found the man near the sidewalk with injuries to the head and face area.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.