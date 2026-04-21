8 students hospitalized after chemical irritant is sprayed at Chicago's South Shore High School

Eight students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after someone sprayed a chemical irritant at South Shore International College Preparatory High School on Chicago's South Side.

The CFD said the students were sprayed with the irritant in a disturbance at the school, at 1955 E. 75th St.

The Chicago Fire Department said eight students were taken to the hospital in good condition, while five declined medical treatment.

Information from Chicago police was not immediately available.