70th annual Pow Wow at Chicago's American Indian Center happening this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Preparations are underway for the American Indian Center's 70th annual Pow Wow that's taking place this Saturday.

The stream's Jamaica Ponder has more as they gear up for their biggest event of the year.

The American Indian Center serves as a central and vital gathering place - especially in a place like Illinois, where there aren't any federally recognized tribal lands.

Their annual Pow Wow is like a family reunion, the only difference is that the whole neighborhood is invited.

"You're going to walk into the gymnasium, you're going to hear drums. Each drum group is going to have about ten singers, but what you also see is a parade of dancers ready to come into that dance circle. This is how we mobilize our community," said Dave Spencer.

Spencer is the co-interim executive director of Chicago's American Indian Center. They're just a few days out from their 70th annual Pow Wow.

"We started out back in 1953 because a lot of people came to the city of Chicago through a federal program called relocation," he said.

Most came from rural communities to urban centers like Chicago.

"And, they didn't have anywhere to gather," Spencer said.

Typically, the Pow Wow is held off-site, but this year, they'll be hosting right in the center.

"We don't have a large facility. We can hold as much as 300 people," Spencer said.

But they're expecting far more than that - welcoming folks from tribes across the Midwest.

"So, you're talking about Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin. So, all those different tribes come to Chicago and participate in our powwow," Spencer said. "So, it's like an extended family coming and reuniting and using our power to do that."

With all the fresh food, handmade goods, and plenty of dancing, the Pow Wow is open to all.

"We can share our culture not just amongst ourselves, but with other people because that's how inclusive we are in our practices," Spencer said.

The Pow Wow will be this Saturday at the American Indian Center on West Ainslie Street. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and there's a $10 suggested donation at the door.

All funds raised from the Pow Wow will go to the center's year-round programming.