7-year-old boy shot in Roseland - second child shot over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy is shot in the Roseland neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened on 108th and Wabash around 1 p.m.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that the child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.
No further information was immediately available. Police are planning to speak on the incident at 3 p.m.
This is the second child shot in the city over the weekend. Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was shot while riding in the back seat of a vehicle in the West Lawn community Friday night.
