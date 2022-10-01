4-year-old boy shot in head in West Lawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot in the back seat of a vehicle in the West Lawn community Friday night.

Police said at 8:38 p.m., a woman was driving near Marquette Road and Kostner Avenue in her 2012 white sport-utility vehicle when a red sedan pulled up and a man in the back seat fired shots.

The woman's 4-year-old son was shot in the head and was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

There were three other children in the SUV, but none were injured.

The white SUV was seen stopped and empty near 66th Place and Pulaski Road, where crime scene tape was set up.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired may be a red Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area One detectives are investigating.