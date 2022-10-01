Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old boy shot in head in West Lawn neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot in the back seat of a vehicle in the West Lawn community Friday night.

Police said at 8:38 p.m., a woman was driving near Marquette Road and Kostner Avenue in her 2012 white sport-utility vehicle when a red sedan pulled up and a man in the back seat fired shots.

The woman's 4-year-old son was shot in the head and was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

There were three other children in the SUV, but none were injured.

The white SUV was seen stopped and empty near 66th Place and Pulaski Road, where crime scene tape was set up.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired may be a red Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.