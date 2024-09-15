7 people hurt in Chicago North Side crash, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning after a crash on the city's North Side.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street.

Chicago police said a black sedan was heading northbound on Halsted when it collided with another black sedan in the intersection.

Five people in one of the cars suffered various injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The second car was occupied by two people who suffered minor injuries and were also taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said citations were pending.