7 people hurt in Chicago North Side crash, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning after a crash on the city's North Side.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street.

Chicago police said a black sedan was heading northbound on Halsted when it collided with another black sedan in the intersection.

Five people in one of the cars suffered various injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The second car was occupied by two people who suffered minor injuries and were also taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said citations were pending. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

