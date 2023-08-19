Chicago police issue alert of 7 armed robberies within an hour on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning for residents following yet another string of armed robberies, this time on the city's South and Southwest Sides.

The robberies happened Friday night within an hour between 6:40 and 7:40 p.m. in the Brighton Park, Gage Park, Englewood, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

Police said five offenders would approach the victims while displaying handguns and demand their property.

Incident Times and Locations:

4400 block of South Maplewood Avenue at 7:12 a.m.

5500 block of South Albany Avenue at 6:40 a.m.

2400 block of West 50th Street at 7:10 a.m.

4500 block of South Fairfield Avenue at 7:00 a.m.

1000 block of West 48th Street at 7:30 a.m.

5600 block of South Morgan Street at 7:40 a.m.

2500 block of West 50th Street at 7:12 a.m.

The offenders were described as African American males 16-20 years old, between 5 feet 2 and 6 feet tall, wearing Black ski masks, dark clothing, and Looney Tunes T-shirt.

They were last seen driving a White Hyundai Tucson with Arizona plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.