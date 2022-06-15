6 Chicago community centers available as cooling centers amid dangerous heat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With temps feeling above 100 degrees -- keep this in mind.
If you don't have air conditioning and need a place to stay cool -- Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.
The locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:
· Englewood Center
· Garfield Center
· King Center
· North Area Center
· South Chicago Center
· Trina Davila Center
You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse.
