6 Chicago community centers available as cooling centers amid dangerous heat

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With temps feeling above 100 degrees -- keep this in mind.

If you don't have air conditioning and need a place to stay cool -- Chicago is turning the city's six community service centers into cooling areas.

The locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday:

·         Englewood Center

·         Garfield Center

·         King Center

·         North Area Center

·         South Chicago Center

·         Trina Davila Center

You can also go to any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 11:12 AM

