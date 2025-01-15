5-year-old left alone for an hour on freezing school bus in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old was left alone for about an hour inside a school bus while temperatures plummeted outside on Tuesday after the child attended daycare in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

A 911 call was made by someone at KinderCare in Arlington Heights, after they were contacted by the child's parent or guardian. We haven't been told where the bus was when the child was found, and it's unclear if the child is a boy or girl.

Information from Arlington Heights police shows an officer arrived at the bus at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday and found the child. It appears the child was left on the vehicle for about an hour in the freezing cold.

The temperature at the time was about 14 degrees.

Paramedics responded and the child was conscious and taken to Northwest Community Hospital. The 5-year-old was in fair condition and vital signs were in the normal range.

KinderCare issued a statement that said in part:

"We have strict safety protocols specific to bus safety that should have prevented this kind of situation. Unfortunately, those protocols were not followed. As a result, the staff member involved, and our center director, are both currently out of our center on administrative leave while we work with our agency partners to investigate. We reported this issue to state licensing and are working with them and the police to determine what happened and what can be done to prevent this from happening again."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services oversees daycare centers in the state. DCFS administrative rules say school bus drivers "shall inspect the vehicle after each use to assure that no child is left in the vehicle."

A spokesperson said DCFS is investigating what happened. Arlington Heights police said a detective is assigned to the case. It's not clear if charges will be filed.