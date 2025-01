5-year-old girl left on freezing school bus in Chicago's northwest suburbs Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a bus from KinderCare in Arlington Heights picked up a 5-year-old girl named Dior after school to take her to daycare. But when Dior's mom went to pick her up around 6 p.m., daycare workers said they never saw the girl. The mom then rushed back to the bus, opened the emergency door, and found her daughter limp and cold to the touch.