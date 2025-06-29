Chicago police seek 5 suspects in armed Red Line robbery at 69th Street

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying five people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

The incident happened on June 21 around 1:40 a.m. in the 0–100 block of West 69th Street.

Police released photos of the suspects, who they said approached the victim and physically assaulted her before forcibly taking property from her backpack.

CBS News Chicago

During the struggle, they pulled out a knife and used it to cut the backpack straps, and took the victim's backpack and the items inside. The group then exited the train at the 69th Street station.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, always sit near the train conductor, keep their valuables hidden, and cell phones in their pockets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.