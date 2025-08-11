5 people wounded in shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Five people were wounded Monday afternoon in a mass shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police were called at 3:27 p.m. to the 700 block of East 43rd Street, just west of Cottage Grove Avenue. They found five people wounded at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 44-year-old man in the right foot, a 39-year-old man in the right arm, a 72-year-old woman in the left shoulder. All were in good condition.

Another woman, age unspecified, was shot in the right leg and was reported in serious condition.

All the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Witnesses said it was unclear who was the target of the drive-by shooting.

A community center and a residential facility for seniors are located near the scene. One man who works at the seniors' residential building said he is now worried about the people whom he knows there.

"I'm just on my way home, and I saw this, and I'm like, oh wow — just incredible," said DeAndre Moore. "I haven't really got off work good enough. When I saw it, I'm hoping one of my residents is OK. I work at this this site and down the street, so whatever happened, I'm hoping that they're OK."

Police said the vehicle from which the shots were fired was headed east on 43rd Street at the time.

Surveillance cameras are mounted high above the intersection of 43rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Police were also seen talking with people about private surveillance video they may have captured.

Up to 30 police markers for shell casings were seen on the ground.

No one was in custody late Monday. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.