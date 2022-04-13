Watch CBS News

5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Around 6:01 a.m., the four-vehicle crash prompted a pin-in response near 51st and Western, according to fire officials.

One woman, 39, was transported to Saint Bernard's Hospital in good condition. A man, 59, and a woman, 49, were transported to Holy Cross Hospital also in good condition.

Another man, 32, and a woman, 48, are listed in serious condition with one transported to Stroger Hospital and the other to the University of Chicago Hospital.

A man, 49, refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

