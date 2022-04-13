5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Around 6:01 a.m., the four-vehicle crash prompted a pin-in response near 51st and Western, according to fire officials.
One woman, 39, was transported to Saint Bernard's Hospital in good condition. A man, 59, and a woman, 49, were transported to Holy Cross Hospital also in good condition.
Another man, 32, and a woman, 48, are listed in serious condition with one transported to Stroger Hospital and the other to the University of Chicago Hospital.
A man, 49, refused medical treatment at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.