5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Around 6:01 a.m., the four-vehicle crash prompted a pin-in response near 51st and Western, according to fire officials.

0601 51st & Western for a EMS Plan 1 for a 4 car accident with Pin-in response, 6 patients, 5 transports, 1 Refusal, 1 Green St Bernard's, 1 Red to Stroger, 1 Red U of C, 2 Green to Holy Cross. 8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 13, 2022

One woman, 39, was transported to Saint Bernard's Hospital in good condition. A man, 59, and a woman, 49, were transported to Holy Cross Hospital also in good condition.

Another man, 32, and a woman, 48, are listed in serious condition with one transported to Stroger Hospital and the other to the University of Chicago Hospital.

A man, 49, refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.