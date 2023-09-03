5 hurt including 4 teens in South Side crash, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman and four teens were hurt following a traffic crash on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:30 a.m., a dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound, in the 3300 block of South Michigan Avenue, when it attempted to make a U-turn.

The SUV collided with another dark-colored four-door vehicle before both crashed into a parked car.

An 18-year-old woman, two girls, 15 and 17, and two boys, 16 and 17, were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

One individual fled the scene prior to the responding officers' arrival, police said.

Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.