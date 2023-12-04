5 critically hurt after car hits semi-truck in Chicago suburb

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Five people were critically hurt after their car struck a semi-truck in Joliet Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of South Chicago Street and McDonough Street. Officers responded to the scene for a traffic crash with injuries.

Initial reports say a Volkswagen Passat driven by a male was traveling eastbound on McDonough Street approaching South Chicago Street. The car entered the intersection and struck the trailer of an International Harvester semi-truck traveling southbound on South Chicago Street, police said.

The traffic light was believed to be green for southbound Chicago Street traffic and red for eastbound McDonough Street traffic, according to police.

The Volkswagen had two male and three female occupants. All five were taken to local hospitals in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department. The ages of the occupants are unknown.

The male driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The roadway remains closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit investigate.

Anyone with information or video footage of this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.