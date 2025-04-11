5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after attempted train car burglary on Chicago's South Side

Five people were taken into custody and another person was hurt after attempting to burglarize train cars Friday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood.

According to Chicago police, officers saw multiple people taking items from train cars. As officers approached, they fled in different directions. Five people were eventually arrested.

A 27-year-old man tried to board a moving train to escape police. He injured his leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No other injuries reported were reported.

Area 2 detectives are investigating