Watch CBS News
Local News

5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after attempted train car burglary on Chicago's South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Five people were taken into custody and another person was hurt after attempting to burglarize train cars Friday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood.

According to Chicago police, officers saw multiple people taking items from train cars. As officers approached, they fled in different directions. Five people were eventually arrested.

A 27-year-old man tried to board a moving train to escape police. He injured his leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No other injuries reported were reported.

Area 2 detectives are investigating

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.