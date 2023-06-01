Watch CBS News
Local News

4th annual Uptown Art Week happening this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Uptown art week is back this weekend for its fourth year.

The festival showcases more than 180 pieces of public art - including 30 new murals.

Come out today to watch artists add to the existing Uptown Skyline mural, and watch a new 3,000-square-foot mural come to life.

The festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m., and will take up Broadway, Wilson, and Clifton Avenues.  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.