4th annual Uptown Art Week happening this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Uptown art week is back this weekend for its fourth year.

The festival showcases more than 180 pieces of public art - including 30 new murals.

Come out today to watch artists add to the existing Uptown Skyline mural, and watch a new 3,000-square-foot mural come to life.

The festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m., and will take up Broadway, Wilson, and Clifton Avenues.