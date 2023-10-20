4 victims robbed at gunpoint while trying buy items from Facebook Marketplace on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people were robbed at gunpoint, and one was beaten while meeting with a fake seller on the city's South Side This month.

Each of the incidents happened during various hours in the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue between Oct. 12 and 16.

Chicago police said in each robbery, the victim made arrangements to meet up at the location to purchase items through Facebook Marketplace. Once the victims arrived, a group of three to five offenders approached them with handguns and demanded their property.

In one of the incidents a victim was beaten, and in another, they were followed to their car where additional property was taken.

Days and locations:

October 12, at 09:30 p.m.

October 13, at 7 p.m.

October 15, at 10:45 a.m.

October 16, at 01:34 p.m.

The offenders were described as three to five males, one between 13 and 15 years of age, and one female. They were last seen driving a 2018 Red Hyundai with Illinois license plate AY63039.

Anyone with information about the robberies can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.